US firm Labacorp proposes 900-MW solar project in Zimbabwe

US-based Labacorp Power Company America wants to present a 900-MW solar project to the government of Zimbabwe, The Herald reports, quoting a company statement.

Labacorp Power’s local partner Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd has announced that the US company would like to schedule the presentation for July 2019. The event will allow it to explain how it plans to implement the project.

The US company anticipates to begin work on the project as soon as it secures clearance from the government, according to the report.