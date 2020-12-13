Turnall appoints Bikwa managing director

HARARE-Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed concern and one of the biggest manufacturers of tiles and roofing materials in the country, Turnall Holdings has appointed veteran business executive, Zvidzayi Bikwa as managing director effective December 1, 2020.

According to a notice in the Press, Turnall Holdings chairman, Bothwell Nyajeka said the organisation was pleased to appoint Bikwa as the new managing director who boasts of over 22 years of experience in the fast moving consumer goods manufacturing sector across Africa.

“Turnall Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Zvidzayi “Ziggy” Bikwa as the Managing Director with effect from December 1 2020,” reads part of the statement by Nyajeka.

Previously Bikwa worked for Pioneer Foods SA in Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria as chief executive officer, managing director at Catercraft PL and spent 12 years with Innscor Africa as general manager.

Bikwa is a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce degree in economics, MSc Tourism from the University of Zimbabwe and an MBL which he did with the University of South Africa (Unisa). https://masvingomirror.com