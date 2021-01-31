Strive Masiyiwa touched by 60th birthday tributes

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Strive Masiyiwa, who turned 60 on Friday (Jan 29), has spoken of how touched he has been by the thousands of messages he received from around the world on his birthday.

The Zimbabwe-born business leader and global influencer took the time to thank everyone – from friends, relatives, Presidents, business associates, staff and church leaders – who wished him well on his 60th birthday.

Masiyiwa wrote:

On Friday night my children shared with me three hours of video tributes from around the world.

I did not know that something like that had been done!

It was so moving to see tributes from friends, relatives, long-time employees, children, alongside global leaders (Presidents – past and present), Prime Ministers, US Senators, billionaire philanthropists, corporate leaders, and pastors and church leaders from around the world.

They were all so moving.

The most moving was a personal message from The Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which he recorded from bed, as he has not been well.

It had me in tears to hear so much love and solidarity from people who have been with me in my life journey.

I know that members of this platform also posted their messages here and on Sasai. They are just too many for me to even attempt to like, or reply.

You are all on my heart. Thank you.

The Lord bless and keep you always.

Strive