SA Express announces new regional route to Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG – Airline SA Express said on Wednesday it would commence flights to neighbouring Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo from November 18 as it accelerates the restoration of its network.

In a statement, SA Express said it would operate daily flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo from Monday to Saturday, with a double daily frequency on Fridays.

“This new route reinforces the airline’s already expansive network presence on the continent, while offering the most convenient connections to business and leisure customers,” it said.

Earlier this year, Airports Company South Africa said it had suspended the state-owned airline from landing and taking off from its runways due to the non-payment of airport fees over a period of time.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises said at the time it had met SA Express executives to probe its financial problems which had led to the nationwide grounding of flights over a legacy debt of around R71 million.

On Wednesday, SA Express interim CEO Siza Mzimela said the airline was focused on growing and optimising its route network – especially within the region.

“Bulawayo is the developing, industrial hub of Zimbabwe and the airline is confident that this route is poised for further growth through the stimulation of frequency,” he said.

SA Express currently operates to eleven different destinations.

Airline SA Express said on Wednesday it would commence flights to neighbouring Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo from November 18 as it accelerates the restoration of its network. Image: Supplied.

– African News Agency (ANA)