Red Rock Resources submits EIA for Tin Hill lithium project in Zimbabwe

LONDON – Red Rock Resources PLC said it has submitted to the relevant government authorities its environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Tin Hill project in Zimbabwe.

The submission follows the approval of environmental management and site works plans and the completion of stakeholder and community engagement.

A two-week delay occurred to allow for the removal of illegal miners.

Approval of the EIA may occur from mid-April onwards,

Following that, additional geologists and staff will be mobilised to site and after two weeks of pre-mining preparatory work trial mining can begin.

“Work has progressed in Zimbabwe on key administrative, technical and regulatory tasks, and with the conclusion of the community engagement programme we have now filed the complete EIA for our first planned lithium production site, Tin Hill, for approval,” said Andrew Bell, chairman of Red Rock in a statement.

“In February illegal miners appeared on site but prompt action ensured that only a minimal delay of about two weeks was caused before we were back on track. We look forward to updating the market over the next weeks as we move towards first production,” he added.

