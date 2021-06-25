Prospect says Arcadia pilot plant in Zimbabwe commenced production

(Kitco News) – Prospect Resources announced today that its Arcadia petalite pilot plant in Zimbabwe commenced production.

The company said that the pilot plant construction and commissioning completed on schedule and within budget, and that production commenced and remains on track to deliver technical grade petalite product to customers in June.

Prospect added it is now focused on utilising the high purity petalite samples from the pilot plant, and spodumene samples produced in a partner laboratory, to achieve final production qualification with customers.

The company said it is progressing engagement with a range of strategic groups from across Japan, China and Europe in recent months who have an interest in spodumene offtake and assisting with the development of the project.

Prospect added it is looking forward to welcoming offtake partner Sinomine Resources, as well as Presidential representatives from various government ministries to site on the 30 June to preside over the first delivery of the product to Sinomine Resources.

Managing Director Sam Hosack commented, “We have successfully demonstrated our capability to deliver this project in Zimbabwe. We now look forward to delivering high purity lithium products to the downstream supply chain to complete respective product qualification processes.”

“The development and operation of the pilot plant allows us to substantially reduce metallurgical risk for Arcadia, whilst demonstrating our ability to successfully operate in our jurisdiction, delivering increased confidence in the outcomes of existing technical study work and projected economics,” added Hosack.

Prospect Resources is a battery minerals company with a focus on lithium in and around Zimbabwe, with the flagship project being the 70% owned Arcadia lithium project, located on the outskirts of Harare in Zimbabwe.- Vladimir Basov