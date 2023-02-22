Premier’s Zulu lithium, tantalum project nears completion

Diversified miner and developer Premier African Minerals CEO George Roach reports that the company’s Zimbabwe-based Zulu lithium and tantalum project is on track to produce spodumene concentrate before the end of the first quarter.

“We are in the home stretch in terms of final plant assembly and commissioning,” he adds.

To date, Premier has completed construction of flotation circuits, with all major structures, tanks and associated civils complete and pipework, electrical and pneumatic connections currently being assembled.

Zulu, located 80 km from Bulawayo, comprises 14 mineral claims covering a surface area of 3.5 km2.

With the exception of the secondary crushing circuit that is expected this week, all major components of the crushing, sorting, screening and milling plant are installed and ready for power-up.

Regarding water supply, the mine’s main storage dam is at a level of 10 m and already contains sufficient water for ongoing operations.

Generators and electrical motor control centres are en route from Johannesburg, and will be installed immediately on arrival.

As for mining operations, Roach reports that pit clearing and exposure of the orebody is under way.

In addition, the miner points out that major earthworks, including the tailings facility, are well-advanced and are not expected to cause any delay at this time.

“A particularly wet season has not helped but what has been achieved despite this and numerous difficulties associated with logistics, borders, ongoing relocations, inter alia is quite remarkable.

“In July 2022 this was nothing but bush, today we have a mine,” he says.

Roach adds that more significant assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

Source: Mining Weekly

