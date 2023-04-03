Premier African Minerals sees shares fall on spodumene reagent delay

LONDON (Alliance News) – Premier African Minerals Ltd on Monday bemoaned production delays at its Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Zimbabwe.
The Africa-focused minerals and metals project developer said that two issues delayed production this weekend, the first of which was final approval from a Zimbabwean authority for the Zulu project.
The second was the late delivery of one outstanding reagent.
Chief Executive Officer George Roach said this was short-ordered “due to an error on the part of the plant supplier”. The reagent is freely available, he added, but not in Africa, and complications related to airfreight of a chemical substance has caused this delay.
Not having the reagent does not make it impossible to produce spodumene, but it does affect the grade of spodumene concentrate produced.
Roach added: “We believe that the above issues will be resolved in the coming days and will update the market thereafter.”
Premier African Minerals shares were trading 1.7% lower at 0.91 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.
