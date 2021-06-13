Outrage as gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya retains Minining federation Presidency

Henrietta Rushwaya has won the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) Presidency. Rushwaya ran unopposed and was resoundingly endorsed by all provinces to run for the next 5 years at the helm of Zimbabwe’s largest mining body.

Rushwaya was announced as President by the returning officer and CEO of ZMF Wellington Takavarasha. In attendance were the ZMF patron and Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, his deputy Hon Polite Kambamura and Minister of State for Mashwest province Mary Mliswa, and ZMF leadership from across the country.

In her acceptance speech, Rushwaya said she was humbled by the trust and confidence placed in her by the miners.

She said she wants to rebuild the backbone of the nation and make sure that the ASM sector is aligned in the mainstream economy.

Tavarasha also announced the new ZMF Executive.

More to follow…