Old Mutual ready to open state of the art funeral parlour in Masvingo

MASVINGO – Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited is decentralising its services to Masvingo and on Friday, group CEO Samuel Matsekete toured the corporate’s funeral parlour that is nearing completion in the Ancient City.

The parlour is part of a Service Centre and offices that Old Mutual plans to launch along Simon Mazorodze Street soon.

Accompanying Matsekete on the tour was Rutendo Magorimbo who is managing director, Life Assurance.

Matsekete said the fully-fledged offices will be officially opened once the final touch ups are completed. Clients have started to visit the branch and are receiving services which include consultancy.

The branch which has a mortuary, offices, a chapel and boardroom offers services which include Life Assurance, Life Insurance and O’mari, a mobile wallet services.

“We are excited that we have gotten to this stage. We saw the need to offer services under one roof, instead of people only getting cash benefit, they now can also access the services that we offer. We believe in doing that, we are able to serve our customers better and ensuring that they get value for money,” he said.

The parlour which is the fourth fully-fledged facility will serve Masvingo Province and surrounding areas.

