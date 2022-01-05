Nyambabvu Joins Destiny Media As Group CEO

THE Executive Chairman of Destiny Media Group (DMG) Mr. Jeff Madzingo has announced the appointment of Gilbert Nyambabvu as the group chief executive.

The appointment is effective from 4 January 2022.

DMG incorporates Destiny Media, Destiny Events, NewZim TV, and NewZimbabwe.com with operations in both the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

The new appointment marks Nyambabvu’s return to DMG after previously serving as NewZimbabwe.com editor before joining the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) executive director of digital and television services three years ago.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience required to make the group highly competitive in the ever-changing media industry,” Mr. Madzingo said.

Nyambabvu has worked in the media industry for over 25 years across print, broadcast, and digital media production.

He holds a degree in English and Television Studies from Leeds Trinity University (UK), Master of Laws (LLM) from Leeds Beckett University (UK), and is currently studying for an MBA with the University of Zimbabwe.