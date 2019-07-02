NetOne Managing Director (MFS) Resign

NetOne’s managing director for the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) unit Nkosinathi Ncube has resigned with immediate effect, Zim Morning Post reports.

Ncube reportedly left the State-owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) on Tuesday (today).

The publication was told that Ncube handed in his resignation letter this week;

Mr Ncube tendered his resignation this week. As we speak, Mr Ncube’s credentials have been disabled by the IT guys today a few hours ago including all passwords and staff line and he is no longer an employee of NetOne.

Netone Corporate Services and Marketing executive Dr Eldrette Shereni was not reachable for comment as her mobile phone was said to be unreachable.