N Richards manager makes it to the top 30 retailers

MASVINGO – N Richards Director for Southern Region, Andrew Chekani has been rated among the country’s top 30 Retail Value Chain Business Leaders by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers.

Chekani is actually on position 26 out of the 100 managers who were rated.

The list was announced during the sixth annual Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Awards held at Rainbow Towers on December 4 2020.

President Mnangagwa was the guest of honor.

The award is given to leaders who have shown expertise and transformed the retail sector by stepping up and supporting customers and fellow business colleagues with insights and advice.

The theme of the awards ceremony was; Retail Business in The New Normal.

Dr Clever Pote an enterprising businessman from the Midlands was rated the best retailer during the awards ceremony. Pote is the managing director of Pote Holdings, a company with vast interests in hospitality and tourism, retail, transport and other sectors.

On number two on the list was Cynthia Bizure who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Jan – Jam.

Other prominent business leaders who topped the list are Chrispen Thomu, Founder of Nice Time investments; Liberty Murimwa CEO of Gain Cash and Carry and Malcom Mycroft who is the General Manager at Pick ‘n Pay.

Mnangagwa commended the retail sector for promoting the manufacturing and sale of local products.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank local manufacturers for playing a significant role through commitment to make locally manufactured goods available across the country.

“I am informed there are shops like N. Richards Group that made a decision to only sell locally manufactured goods in their stores dotted across the country. We should all emulate this and promote local industry revival efforts,” said Mnangagwa.

The Mirror had a chat with Chekani who said he was grateful to the CZR for the recognition of his contribution to the sector.

Chekani has won numerous awards in the past including being the Midlands team leader of the year in 2017, MEGAFAST awards for business and the 2017 Masvingo Retail Personality of the Year.

He was the 2018 finalist in the Junior Chamber International (JCI) and he was also the 2018 and 2019 Businessman of the year first runner -up in the Masvingo Business awards.

Chekani runs 18 N. Richards branches and he is also a board member of the N. Richards GROUP.

He started his career as a clerk, became manager and rose through the ranks to become the Director N. Richards.

Below is the list of the top 100 managers;

https://masvingomirror.com