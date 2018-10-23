Minister Chitando Appoints New MMCZ Board

Ministers of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando has appointed a new board for the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). The appointment is with immediate effect. The new board is as follows:

1 . David Murangari – Chairman

2. Isaac Kwesu

3. Ms Rose Mukogo

4. Ignatius Tichivangana

5. Dr Merch Manyuchi

6. Ms Ester Maravanyika

7. Jermister Chininga

The Minister

… implored the new Board to hit the ground running as the MMCZ is expected to play a significant role in feeding into the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development’s vision to make mining one of the leading contributors to the revival of the county’s economy.

…the Mining Industry is set to contribute immensely to His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision and the MMCZ should be geared to play its part.