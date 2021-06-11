Lufthansa Airlines back into Zimbabwe airspace

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has received a huge endorsement with a German airline, Lufthansa announcing that it will start flying into Zimbabwe after more than two decades.

The move is a major seal of approval for Destination Zimbabwe, considering Lufthansa Airlines which left the Zimbabwe skies more than 20 years ago, is now back and this time as the first Intercontinental European flight into Victoria Falls.

This Friday a virtual meeting was held between Airports Company of Zimbabwe and Lufthansa Airlines officials to outline the flight schedule which begins in March next year.

The airline will fly daily between Frankfurt and Namibia but will also fly three times into Victoria Falls and this is a major score for the tourism industry as it will harness growth and also grow the country’s aviation industry,said Mr Tawanda Gusha (Acting CEO Airports Company Of Zimbabwe).

Marco Goetz, Chief Revenue Officer of Eurowings Group, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, noted that the development signals growing international confidence in Victoria Falls.

We are very much excited by the major developments which have taken place in Victoria Falls such as upgrading the airport to international standards but as the Covid-19 continues to be a threat the Government of Zimbabwe achieved herd immunity in the city,he noted.

One of the major reasons cited by Lufthansa as the biggest lure is the deliberate vaccination approach by Government to inoculate all residents of Victoria Falls, thereby guaranteeing the safety of International tourists.