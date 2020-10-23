Local firms urged to reconfigure traditional marketing strategies

THE Government has implored local industries to reconfigure traditional marketing strategies that have been destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt digital technology as a more sustainable approach.

Zimbabwe is taking part in this year’s Marketers Association of Zimbabwe convention being held virtually under the theme “Marketing 5.0 Reconfiguring business under the New Normal.”

In her speech, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza reiterated the ever-changing business environment needs innovative ways to market and grow businesses for the benefit of Zimbabwean citizenry.

“Even in the adverse of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should as a nation rises above this adversity to create sustainable businesses,” she said.

The Minister also noted the great strides by local firms on the marketing front, urging other firms to work hard for national development.

“This Convention plays a critical role in the development of Zimbabwe in general and more importantly is industrial growth that the country realizes.”

Through enhanced marketing strategies, Zimbabwean companies will be able to realise their full potential locally and internationally. – ZBC