Irish mining company wins three lithium licenses in Zimbabwe

LONDON – Arkle Resources PLC – Ireland-based gold and zinc explorer – Wins 3 licenses covering 163 hectres to prospect for lithium in Zimbabwe. “The directors believe that these licences, which cover a small area, represent a low-cost entry into one of the largest lithium producing countries in the world,” Arkle explains.

“The Arkle approach is to make a low-cost entry into both Zimbabwe and Lithium. We have examined what ground was available and been granted three licences, one of which was a small lepidolite producer – a lithium associated mineral. We continue to examine additional opportunities in battery metals,” adds Chair John Teeling.

Current stock price: 0.75 pence, unchanged on Wednesday.

Source: London South East

