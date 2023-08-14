Invictus set to start drilling at Mukuyu-2 well in Zimbabwe

Upstream oil and gas company Invictus Energy is set to start drill test work at the Mukuyu-2 well site at the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe, as it begins the mobilisation of Exalo Rig 202.

Located 6.8km to the north-east of the Mukuyu-1 well, the Mukuyu-2 well is to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,700m to access seismic reflectors interpreted to be the Lower Angwa sequence.

To be spudded in September 2023, the well’s primary target interval is the Triassic Upper Angwa Formation. The target sits 400m shallower at Mukuyu-2 than at Mukuyu-1.

In a press statement, Invictus said: “This location will provide excellent information on the distribution and reservoir quality of Upper Angwa sands.”

Invictus Energy managing director Scott Macmillan said: “The commencement of the rig mobilisation marks another milestone in the project as we prepare to commence drilling the Mukuyu-2 appraisal well as a follow-up from our highly successful basin opening Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well to confirm a discovery.”

Earlier this year, the company said its Mukuyu-1 exploration well confirmed the presence of light oil, gas condensate and helium, following mud gas analysis. The well was drilled last year.

Macmillan added: “The Mukuyu-2 well will be located approximately 6.8km north-east from Mukuyu-1 and over 400m up-dip at the primary Upper Angwa target, which provides the potential to prove up a material discovery upon success.

“Mukuyu-2 will be a near vertical well with a planned total depth of approximately 3,700m, which will also enable us to penetrate the untested Lower Angwa reservoirs in this location.”

Upon movement to Mukuyu-2, Rig 202 will first be rigged up before undergoing commissioning of the new mud tank system and rig acceptance.

