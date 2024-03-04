Invictus Energy makes second onshore oil and gas discovery in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

IN an update on its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, Invictus Energy Limited announced it made a natural gas and condensate discovery at its Mukuyu-2 well.

Following the two gas discoveries from the Upper and Lower Angwa reservoirs in recently completed Mukuyu-2 / ST1 drilling campaign, preliminary compositional analysis from fast-tracked downhole reservoir fluid samples has confirmed a rich gas-condensate discovery in Mukuyu.

The compositional analysis confirms high quality natural gas containing minimal impurities (less than 2% CO2 content and nil H2S), which will require minimal processing to prepare for sale to downstream customers.

Fig, 1. Condensate recovered from flashed downhole reservoir fluid samples from Mukuyu-2 / ST11 well from Upper Angwa (on left) and Lower Angwa formations (on right) with API gravity of 50-60 (Source: Invictus Energy)

Condensate gas ratios (CGR) are estimated between 14-22 bbl/MMcf of gas from the Mukuyu-2 samples with a condensate API gravity of 50-60 as shown in Fig 1.

Mukuyu-1 mudgas analysis results confirmed the presence of light oil and gas condensate yields of 30-135 bbls/MMscf and high qualtiy natural gas with minimal impurities.

The preliminary analysis from Mukuyu-2 and results from Mukuyu-1 are consistent with Invictus’ geological modelling, which shows increasing liquid hydrocarbon content in the south of Mukuyu towards the basin margin (where multiple drill-ready prospects have been mapped), and increasing dry gas contribution from the deeper kitchen and higher maturity source rock to the north of the Mukuyu structure.

The preliminary gas isotope analysis from processed downhole reservoir fluid samples in Mukuyu-2 are consistent with mudgas samples from comparable depths which will allow for additional insights to be generated from the extensive suite of samples gathered from the Mukuyu-1 and Mukuyu-2 wells.

Consistent with the Mukuyu-1 results, gas samples from Mukuyu-2 show a general increasing dryness (lower liquid hydrocarbon / condensate yield) with depth.

Additional downhole reservoir fluid and mudgas samples are being processed and expected to be announced to the ASX once completed. Further analysis is ongoing which will be integrated into the geological model across the Mukuyu field and the wider portfolio of prospects and leads in the company’s license area.

Managing Director Scott Macmillan said, “We are extremely pleased with the early results from the downhole reservoir fluid sample analysis which confirms a large and rich gas-condensate discovery at Mukuyu.

“The analyzed samples demonstrate a consistent, high-quality natural gas composition, exhibiting low inert content, containing less than 2% CO2 and nil H2S which will require minimal processing.

“The results from Mukuyu-2 are consistent with our geological modelling of the Cabora Bassa Basin and the presence of both light oil and gas-condensate provides us with confidence as we prepare for the next phase of our appraisal program and work towards the monetization of the Mukuyu gas discoveries and further exploration of our exciting portfolio of multiple drill ready prospects which has been substantially enhanced by the positive results from Mukuyu.” Mukuyu-2 downhole sample analysis confirms rich gas-condensate discovery.”

Source: World Oil.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...