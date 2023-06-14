Invictus begins Phase 2 seismic work in Zimbabwe

Invictus Energy Ltd. has begun Phase 2 exploration of its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe via a 2D seismic acquisition program. The seismic survey aims to mature already identified leads into drill-ready prospects to add to the existing 5.5 billion boe gross mean unrisked prospective resource.
Polaris Natural Resource 2 Development Ltd. is conducting the seismic work. Line clearing is underway ahead of the data acquisition.
Invictus’s Phase 1 campaign in Cabora Bassa basin confirmed the presence of light oil, natural gas, and helium via the Mukuyu-1/ST1 wells. The company said it remains on schedule to spud the Mukuya-2 appraisal well in third-quarter 2023 with the aim of confirming a commercial discovery.
The new survey will cover a minimum of 400-line km in the eastern portion of EPO 1848 and 1849 to mature multiple leads (Mopane, Musuma, Machabel, and Mahogany) along the proven play to the east of, and on trend with, Mukuyu. The survey will also cover additional leads along the highly prospective Basin Margin play (Mimosa and Mukwa).
Invictus last month received a renewed environmental impact assessment from Zimbabwe’s Environmental Management Agency for Cabora Bassa basin.
