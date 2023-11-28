FlyNamibia opens new routes between Windhoek and Victoria Falls

IT is the first scheduled air service between the two destinations and lets travellers fly directly between Cape Town – central Namibia – Victoria Falls – Kruger Park, all on a single ticket.

Flights on the new route will commence from April 4, 2024.

“Our partnership strategy with FlyNamibia is to maximise the opportunity to establish Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport as a gateway to other regional destinations.

The new Windhoek-Victoria Falls route is the first manifestation of this, and we expect to announce more in the coming weeks and months. It will benefit our customers by making it more convenient to travel between the region’s main attractions. It also creates opportunities for our partners in the travel and tourism sector to offer new itineraries,” said Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster.

These flights are available in the Global Distribution System (GDS), which provides reach into travel source markets around the world.

“By connecting Windhoek and Victoria Falls, under this agreement, FlyNamibia is creating new opportunities for tourists and business travellers.

With this route, FlyNamibia will stimulate tourism while also fostering trade, commerce and broader economic activity between Namibia and Zimbabwe,” explained Andrè Compion, Managing Director of FlyNamibia.

