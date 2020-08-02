Edgars temporarily closes Gweru branch after COVID-19 scare

Edgars closed its Gweru branch on Thursday to allow for fumigation of the store after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, the company’s Managing Director said the Rapid Response Team in Gweru has commenced contact tracing.
The company said all employees at the branch have undergone testing and have been cleared to resume duty. The statement read:
We wish to advise our Gweru customers of the temporary closure of the Edgars Gweru branch [on 30 July 2020] to facilitate for deep cleaning and sanitization following one staff member testing positive for Covid-19.
Contact tracing of the staff member is currently underway through the Rapid Response Team in Gweru. In line with the Ministry of Health regulations, all staff members at the Edgars Gweru branch have undergone testing and have been cleared to resume duty.
We take this opportunity to assure you, our customers and valued stakeholders, that we will continue to align and follow through the set measures provided by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19.
We encourage everyone to continue wearing masks, practising social distancing, sanitising and washing hands regularly with soap under running water.