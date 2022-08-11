Econet executive gets the Gong for top director award

DEPUTY chief executive officer at Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed telecommunications giant, Econet, Roy Chimanikire was on Friday named Director of the Year for 2021.

The director of the year awards (DOYA) are held annually by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ) to recognise independent corporate directors of public, private and non-profit boards.

The awards recognise their valuable contribution to the boards on which they serve.

Chimanikire also emerged as the Best Director in the Large and Listed Companies category.

Other categories include the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Year, Chairman of the Year, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, State-Owned Enterprises and Parastatals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society organisations, Woman Director of the Year and Young Director of the Year (aged 35 or younger).

Winners in other categories included George Mpala, the chief executive officer (CEO) at World Class Motors, Nkosinathi Ncube, CEO at Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (and Eunice Hove, director of Helpline Zimbabwe.

Tjeludo Ndlovu, the CEO of Edgars Stores, Blessing Mudavanhu, CEO at CBZ Holdings Limited and Marc Holtzman, chairman at CBZ and Farai Chimambo of ZODSAT Global Limited were also winners.

Zinara chairperson, George Manyaya commended the IoDZ for promoting leadership skills in the directors of organisations across the country.

“We are honoured to be associated with IoDZ and we celebrate those who are being recognised for their outstanding commitment and efforts. Leadership is what determines the success of an organisation, family and this is what IoDZ stands for,” said Manyaya.

Manyaya acknowledged IoDZ for selecting Zinara board member Alderman Mudzara to be IoDZ councillor.

“To have a man of honour worthy of your recognition sitting on our board is a reflection that we are doing something right,” Manyaya added.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, World Bank governance specialist, Rosa Dube congratulated the winners as well as runner ups for their excellent work.

The awards theme was Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for Greater Transparency and Sustainability.

“ESG is an approach to evaluating the extent to which an organisation works towards goals that go beyond profit maximisation,” Dube told guests at the awards ceremony.