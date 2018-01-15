Chiwenga meets SA businessman

Acting President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has met the visiting South African business tycoon, Robert Matana Gumede in Harare today to explore areas of possible cooperation.

The South African billionaire, who has businesses in various sectors of the economy including infrastructure and construction, investment and private equity, engineering, water and sanitation, ICT, energy, mining and tourism, among others said he is itching to establish projects in different sectors of the economy in Zimbabwe to the tune of US$1,2 billion.

He told journalists after meeting Vice President Chiwenga that he has already identified projects in the energy sector where he is willing to improve Zimbabwe’s street lighting using solar energy, the supply of electricity transformers, water treatment chemicals, construction of a 5-star hotel in Victoria Falls and an industrial park, among other ventures.

He said his investment package is anchored on sustainable job creation, economic revival and furthering food security to drive exports for the country for foreign currency generation.

He hailed the Zimbabwes industrious workforce, its education standards and professionalism.

The businessman’s visit follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent visit to the neighbouring country where he invited interested business people in line with his inaugural speech where he said Zimbabwe is open for business.

The new political dispensation has embarked on a major campaign to woo investors and revive the country’s economy.