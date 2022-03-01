Chamisa vows to reverse Mnangagwa’s Zisco revival deal

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has poured scorn on the latest Government claim to revive the collapsed Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO).

The Redcliff-based Ziscosteel, once the biggest integrated iron and steel company in Africa north of the Limpopo, was effectively mothballed by 2010, weighed down by rampant corruption, mismanagement, Zanu PF interference and undercapitalisation.

Several revival plans announced over the years have proved still born.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced yet another revival plan while addressing a campaign rally in Kwekwe, telling supporters that the government had secured an US$460 million investment for the company which, at its height, employed more than 4000 people.

However, addressing his on campaign rally in the same town last weekend, Chamisa said Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF party did not have the capacity to re-open Zisco.

Chamisa also blasted what he described as the parcelling out of national assets to cronies and vowed to reverse the dodgy deals if elected into power at the next general elections which are scheduled for 2023.