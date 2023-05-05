Caledonia Mining chair retires, appoints interim before AGM

Caledonia Mining Corp PLC – Jersey-based gold producer focused on Zimbabwe – Non-Executive Chair Leigh Wilson retires, effective immediately, having served in the role since May 2013. Says it will announce a permanent successor after its annual general meeting on Tuesday next week, while Non-Executive Director John Kelly will act as interim chair in the intervening period.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Learmonth says: “Caledonia was a very different company when Leigh became chairman and, over this time, he has made many contributions to its success. Under his leadership, Caledonia has increased production from approximately 45,000 ounces in 2013 to just over 80,000 ounces in 2022. A key component of this growth was the completion of the Central Shaft project which has established a solid foundation for its growth.”

Wilson says: “During this period, the business has been transformed from a junior gold miner with one producing asset to a company that has now laid the foundation to realise its vision of becoming a multi-asset, mid-tier, Zimbabwe-focused gold producer.”

Current stock price: 1,162.50 pence, down 1.1%.

