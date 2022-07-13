Caledonia achieves record quarterly production in Zimbabwe

Gold miner Caledonia Mining achieved record production of 20 091 oz at the Blanket gold mine, in Zimbabwe, for the quarter ended June 30.

This was a 20% increase on the 16 710 oz produced in the second quarter of 2021.

In the first half of the year 38 606 oz of gold was produced, about 29% more than the 29 907 oz produced in the first half of 2021.

“Production in the first half of 2022 was excellent and exceeded our expectations. Production excludes an estimate of approximately 1 500 oz of recoverable gold included in an ore stockpile, which will be processed after the commissioning of additional milling capacity in the next few weeks.

“We have now achieved our quarterly target of 20 000 oz and are on track to hit our annual production target of between 73 000 oz to 80 000 oz of gold,” CEO Dana Roets says.

