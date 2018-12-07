Joe Mutizwa, managing consultant at JSM Strategic Pathways and former Delta Corporation CEO, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is working hard to implement a raft of reforms in Zimbabwe. He also told a Congressional hearing on Zimbabwe that targeted sanctions are hurting businesses.
Business executive Joe Mutizwa defends Zimbabwe before US senate
