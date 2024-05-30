British Embassy in Harare Intensifies Trade Relations with Zimbabwe, Focuses on Critical Minerals Sector

Spread the love

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe,– The British Embassy in Harare is ramping up efforts to bolster trade relations with Zimbabwe, with a special emphasis on the critical minerals sector.

H. Cox, Head of Strategy and Engagement at the embassy, according to the Mining Zimbabwe Magazine, underscored this commitment during the Chamber of Mines Annual General Meeting and Conference’s critical minerals symposium at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls. Cox highlighted the vast potential for growth and collaboration between the two nations.

Understanding Critical Minerals

Critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals (PGMs), are essential for high-tech applications, renewable energy technologies, and various industrial processes. These minerals are crucial for manufacturing batteries, electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and solar panels. They play a vital role in the global shift towards green energy, combating climate change, and achieving sustainable development.

Strengthening Trade and Collaboration

Cox emphasized the embassy’s strategic approach to enhancing trade ties with Zimbabwe, particularly focusing on the rich mineral resources that Zimbabwe offers.

“I lead our strategy and engagement team at the British Embassy in Harare. Our work covers a broad range of topics, but we’re particularly focused on increasing trade between the UK and Zimbabwe,” Cox stated. This focus aligns with the broader mission of tapping into Zimbabwe’s abundant mineral resources to support its economic development.

Trade Growth and Preferential Access

The trade relationship between the UK and Zimbabwe has seen significant growth, bolstered by a trade agreement that grants Zimbabwean exporters preferential access to the UK market.

“Last year, I’m pleased to say, trade between our countries grew by 67%. So, we’re moving in the right direction, but we see potential for much more, including in the area of critical minerals, which is what I’m here to speak to you about today,” Cox remarked.

Global Collaborations and Technological Advancements

The UK is collaborating with major global mining firms such as BHP, Anglo-American, Barrick Gold, and Sandfire Resources to leverage advanced technologies and best practices in exploring and developing Zimbabwe’s mineral resources. Cox noted, “Masasa Infrastructure is using AI algorithms to accelerate roof development and power transmission lines, showcasing the innovative approaches being applied.”

Advancements in Renewable Energy

Cox highlighted significant progress in renewable energy projects in Zimbabwe, citing a recent agreement between UK-based Solar Century Africa and Dellaglio’s Eureka Gold Mine to build a seven-megawatt solar plant. “Such initiatives not only enhance energy security but also align with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy sources,” Cox added.

Comprehensive Support Services by RSK Group

In addition to mining and renewable energy, the UK is providing extensive support services through firms like RSK Group. “RSK Group operates in over 40 countries and has a strong offer to the mining sector, including geophysical, hydrogeology, and ESG services,” Cox explained. The involvement of RSK Group underscores the UK’s commitment to ensuring that mining operations in Zimbabwe adhere to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The British Embassy’s intensified efforts to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe, particularly in the critical minerals sector, signal a robust commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development. Through strategic partnerships and technological innovations, the UK aims to play a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s journey towards a greener and more prosperous future.

