British airline Virgin Atlantic plans maiden Harare-London flight as British firms rush for return to Zimbabwe

LONDOND – British airline Virgin Atlantic is set for London-Harare service in 2Q19 using B797 with seasonal London -Victoria Falls-Cape Town on 5th Freedom.

The airline joins a stampede of rush to return to Zimbabwe by British firms trying to exploit new investment opportunities after the emerging favourable polical climate .

Virgin airline, is a British airline with its head office in Crawley, United Kingdom. The airline was established in 1984 as British Atlantic Airways, and was originally planned by its co-founders Randolph Fields and Alan Hellary to fly between London and the Falkland Islands.

Soon after changing the name to Virgin Atlantic Airways, Fields sold his shares in the company after disagreements with Sir Richard Branson over the management of the company.

The maiden flight from Gatwick Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport took place on 22 June 1984