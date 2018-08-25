Biti probed over $30m Nssa deal

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating former Finance Minister Mr Tendai Biti over a $30 million deal between the National Social Security Authority and the now defunct Renaissance Bank.

This comes at a time Zacc has stepped up the fight against corruption by hiring 30 lawyers, forensic auditors and investigators. The anti-graft body has also opened provincial offices countrywide.

Zacc Commissioner (investigations) Mr Goodson Nguni told The Sunday Mail last week NSSA management had told them that Mr Biti, during his stint as Finance Minister, ordered them to unprocedurally release $30 million to Renaissance Bank between 2009 and 2013.

Mr Biti’s mobile phones were not reachable for contact.

Zacc is also investigating allegations that other officials from the MDC-T component of the inclusive Government claimed public funds for furniture that was never delivered.

Mr Nguni said, “There is suspicion that some of the money which was meant for office furniture was diverted to MDC coffers.

“Apart from that, other allegations involve abuse of funds which were borrowed from international financiers and trapped in a closed bank. Some MDC officials dipped their hands in the till.

“Therefore, we are keen on interviewing Mr Biti over some of the transactions made during his time as Minister of Finance. We are appealing to Mr Biti to visit our offices to answer questions related to the transactions which involve millions of dollars of Government money.”

Meanwhile, Zacc is compiling a docket against former NSSA executives over “dubious” investments, including a deal with the Housing Corporation Zimbabwe in which the latter was paid $16 million to build 400 houses but instead delivered 53 units.

Housing Corporation Zimbabwe CEO Masimba Xmas Shumba has already appeared in court on money laundering charges related to that deal and is out of custody on $2 000 bail.

Other notable people that Zacc is investigating are businessman Mr Agrippa Masiyakurima, opposition politician Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, and former Higher and Tertiary Education Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa.