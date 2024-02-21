Belarusian manufacturers to be featured at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024

Spread the love

MINSK,- Belarusian manufacturers will present their products at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024 (ZITF) as part of the large-scale Made in Belarus exposition, BelTA learned from the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) .

Belinterexpo, as part of the state delegation, is involved in the work of the joint standing commission on cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Zimbabwe. Members of the Belarusian delegation attended the Zimbabwean-Belarusian business forum ” Building stronger partnerships: Harnessing a shared vision for a sustainable future ” which was held in Harare with the participation of First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of Zimbabwe, representatives of ministries, departments and business circles of the two countries.

The representative of the Belarusian delegation, the head of the exhibitions department at Belinterexpo Anna Prineslik spoke about the cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Belarus and Zimbabwe, the preparation of the large-scale Made in Belarus exposition at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024 (ZITF), which will be held in the city of Bulawayo from 23 to 27 April 2024 and also about Belarusian enterprises and industries to be presented at the upcoming exhibition.

ZITF is the largest multi-industry exhibition event in the Southern African region. This is an annual exhibition which offers exposure to both trade and public visitors. In 2023, the event drew more than 500 companies from more than 21 countries. Last year, the Made in Belarus exposition featured products from eleven Belarusian manufacturers.

This year, Belarus has been granted exclusive rights to organize the expo. Belinterexpo is putting together a pool of participants. Made in Belarus will showcase the mechanical engineering companies such as MTZ, Gomselmash, MAZ, Amkodor, Bobruiskagromash, Lidselmash and Pozhsnab. The Belarusian auto-maker BelAZ will display a line-up of mining dump trucks and offer a number of services for further support and maintenance of its rock haulers. The food sector will be represented by the Bellakt baby formula producer and Slutsk Cheese Factory.

Applications for participation in the Made in Belarus exposition at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024 (ZITF) will stay open till 7 March 2024.

Source: BelTA

