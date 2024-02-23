Belarus suggests holding joint business forum with Zimbabwe in Minsk

Spread the love

MINSK,– Belarus is ready to arrange a joint business forum with Zimbabwe in Minsk, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik said at the first meeting of the Joint Standing Commission for Cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe on 22 February, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the beginning of his speech the Belarusian foreign minister noted that he was very glad to visit this friendly nation again and thanked the Zimbabwean side for the warm welcome for the Belarusian delegation in Harare.

“Relations between Minsk and Harare are based on trust and friendship. They are productive because the joint projects are designed to benefit both countries and their peoples,” the foreign minister said. “Our relations benefit from trust-based relations between the two leaders and rely on time-tested, bona fide and win-win cooperation,” the minister noted. He positively assessed the business forum that preceded the meeting and suggested holding a similar business event in Minsk.

Sergei Aleinik noted that in recent years Belarus and Zimbabwe have significantly intensified bilateral contacts: in 2023 more than 15 Zimbabwean delegations visited Belarus, including the country’s First Lady and the foreign minister. “We can already talk about a success story, which we can be proud of. We must continue to work together to build on our achievements and scale up this cooperation model in other countries in the south of Africa, like Mozambique or Botswana, where our best practices and advanced technologies are much needed,” the foreign minister emphasized.

During the historic visit of the Belarusian president to Harare in January 2023, the countries signed a number of agreements in various fields and they are systematically implementing them. During the current visit, the parties agreed to attract the necessary resources for the third phase of the mechanization program, which provides for the supply of more than 3,000 MTZ tractors and 80 Gomselmash harvesters to Zimbabwe.

According to the minister, Belarus will put together a national stand at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024 (ZITF), which will be held in Bulawayo in April. The parties agreed on the pilot participation of Zimbabwean companies in the Belagro exhibition due in Minsk in June this year. In the near future, Zimbabwe plans to send a delegation to the Bellakt company to discuss certification and accreditation of Belarusian-made baby food and powdered milk in their country.

“Only through joint efforts can we strengthen our strategic friendly relations and implement new big economic projects. Belarus is committed to providing the necessary support to the Zimbabwean government in achieving the country’s long-term strategy Vision 2030. We are ready to suggest that the Zimbabwean side take advantage of the membership of Belarus in the Eurasian Economic Union with its large and promising market,” Sergei Aleinik stressed.

Source: BelTA

