Belarus’ business delegation to visit Zimbabwe in April

MINSK, (BelTA) – A large business delegation of Belarus will visit Zimbabwe in April, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) Vladimir Ulakhovich told reporters, BelTA has learned. In recent times the BelCCI has been busy arranging national expos in Africa.

These days the first such expo is taking place in Nigeria. A national exposition will be arranged in Kenya this year. “Angola is another country on our radar. The rationale behind our exhibition efforts is that in many African countries graduates of Soviet and Belarusian universities hold very good positions in the economic sector and in public administration.

For example, in Angola they work as top executives and senior government officials. We believe that we should take advantage of these opportunities,” Vladimir Ulakhovich said. Zimbabwe is another new market that is of great interest to Belarus. “Belarus has recently welcomed the president of this country.

The BelCCI jointly with the head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate arranged a big meeting to discuss business opportunities in Zimbabwe. This meeting brought together over 200 Belarusian companies,” Vladimir Ulakhovich noted. In his words, the president of Zimbabwe assured the business community that he is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to promote trade and economic cooperation with Belarus.

The Belarusian business delegation will be in Zimbabwe on 22 April. Belarusian business people will meet with top officials of this country. In the run-up to the visit, the BelCCI is carrying out thorough organizational and analytical work. “It is not enough just to go there. Every visit and exhibition are preceded by serious marketing research,” Vladimir Ulakhovich said. A marketing report was prepared in the run-up to the Belarusian exhibition in Nigeria. This is the first exposition of this kind. It is taking place in Lagos and features 20 Belarusian companies.

“The Nigerian market is very complicated, though very big – 198 million people, energy resources. Is it easy for a Belarusian company to go to Nigeria? It is a serious thing, a company will have to earmark money and send its representative there. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the situation in the region first and foremost,” he said. The trip to Nigeria was preceded by a road show for Belarusian companies; a marketing report was presented.

It features macroeconomic indicators and describes the local business landscape; it also analyzes product promotion opportunities, provides information about competitive prices and suppliers. This report helps domestic producers assess their possibilities and understand what products can sell well there, Vladimir Ulakhovich said. He emphasized that such a marketing report has already been prepared for Zimbabwe. It reflects country-specific business risks. “We cannot show only the good side.

Therefore, the report contains information about per capita income, the paying capacity of the market, and other risks related to currency circulation and repatriation of capital. Every market has its specifics and restrictions.

We honestly show everything as it is. Business is a very pragmatic, serious and even tough thing. Here mistakes can translate into huge losses. Our task as a business partner and organizer is to make things as easy as possible helping businesses achieve tangible results,” Vladimir Ulakhovich said.