Ariana Resources commences due diligence drilling in Zimbabwe

Ariana Resources plc, the AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with gold mining interests in Europe, has provided an update on the Dokwe Gold Project of Rockover Holdings Limited, in which Ariana has acquired a 1.3% interest and project exclusivity through the Asgard Metals Fund.

Dr. Kerim Sener, Managing Director, commented:

“We are excited to report the commencement of our highly anticipated due diligence drilling programme on the Dokwe Gold Project in Zimbabwe, as previously announced to the AIM market on 13 November. This represents a compelling and unique opportunity for the company as we advance on our strategy to become a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold and copper-focused mid-tier mining enterprise.

“Building on the operational base we have established in Turkiye with strong and experienced local partners, we are making strides to expand our portfolio with the potential addition of the Dokwe Gold Project. This project represents a potential bulk-tonnage mining opportunity upon which a positive pre-feasibility study has been delivered and which could be advanced to feasibility in the near term.

“At this stage, we see potential at Dokwe to identify further resources in the vicinity and to develop a multi-decade mining opportunity in Zimbabwe. This due diligence drilling represents an essential first step to verify the historical exploration data and to add to our understanding of the opportunity before we advance discussions with Rockover with respect to the asset.”

Source: Global Mining Review

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...