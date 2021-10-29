All Set For Saturday’s Zim-UK Business Chamber Annual Conference In UK

THE Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZimUKBC) is hosting its annual business conference this Saturday with headline speakers that include Blessing Mudavanhu, Group CEO of CBZ Holdings, and Nkosana Moyo, founder of the Mandela Institute for Developmental Studies and former Industry Minister in Zimbabwe.

The conference is being held under the theme; “Under the theme “Breaking Barriers and Seizing Opportunities Together”.

The conference and gala dinner, open to the public will be held at the Jury’s Inn Hinkley Island Hotel.

It will bring together captains of industry, researchers, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and those considering starting businesses all under one roof to hear from best placed professional sources, share business investment opportunities, and encourage networking.

The conference follows the successful and oversubscribed ZIM-UK Business Chamber’s launch held last February and a series of workshops for members during the course of the year.

It is a UK-registered non-profit organisation.

Zim-UKBC chairperson Kennedy Mwedziwendira said: “The conference is a unique networking opportunity for people intending to go into business or already operating in various sectors of commerce and industry both in the UK and/or in the Southern African region.

“Our presenters were carefully selected in order to indicate the level of seriousness intended and also as we believe they will give a fair and accurate assessment of the current business environment both in the UK and at home.”

He added: “We have engaged, in the past, with organisations like Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZIDA) and they kindly shared lucrative and low-hanging business opportunities in Zimbabwe. We have also engaged with several organisations and professionals in the UK who have also kindly shared similar as well as best practices. It is opportunities like these that our members gain and the annual conference not only provides an opportunity to showcase but to get to know about this kind of information and other activities.”

“The conference, starts at 1 pm, and will include presentations, question and answer sessions, a three-course gala dinner with two surprise household name-brand speakers, light entertainment, and a tremendous opportunity to network,” said Peter Soxx Soko, the ZimUKBC communication director, and popular event host.

ZimUKBC is a non-profit and non-political, membership-based organisation created mainly to bring together business people of Zimbabwean and Southern Africa descent/heritage living in the United Kingdom.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Group CEO and Executive Director, CBZ Holdings – Blessing Mudavanhu

Founder, Mandela Institute for Development Studies – Nkosana Moyo

President & CEO, Global Zimbabwe Diaspora Nation Building Initiatives- Paul Matsvai

Director, Pathway of Hope and UK Social Workers Association – Hilda Chehore

Venture Partner, ImpiCapital Ventures – Admire Mudangwe

Founder & Director, Renaissance Personnel Ltd – Dennis Mawadzi

To register and find out more about the event, please visit www.zimukbc.com

