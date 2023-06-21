Afreximbank pays tribute to Strive Masiyiwa

ACCRA, Ghana – Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, the founder of Econet Wireless, was honored at the inaugural Pan-African Business and Development Awards held during the 30th African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meetings in Accra, Ghana.

The awards, organized by Afreximbank in association with the Business Council for Africa, aimed to recognize organizations and leaders who exemplify the Pan-African spirit by establishing transformative cross-border businesses within the African business and finance sectors.

Masiyiwa received a special recognition award for his outstanding contributions to African business and industry. He was acknowledged for founding Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a telecommunications company with the largest network of fiber optic cables on the continent, as well as Cassava Technologies and Econet, the largest telecommunications and mobile payment operator in Zimbabwe.

Other awardees included Togolese businessman Koffi Gervais Djondo, co-founder of Ecobank, who was also recognized for his significant role in African business and industry.

Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote received the Afreximbank Founder of the Year award for his exceptional achievements in building one of Africa’s leading industrial groups with a pan-African footprint.

The Pan-African Business of the Year award was presented to Ethiopian Airlines, which demonstrated remarkable success as a profitable and well-run airline that overcame the challenges posed by COVID-19.

MTN, a telecoms operator, and Egyptian business ElSewedy also received special recognition in this category for their contributions to transforming the African telecoms and infrastructure sectors, respectively.

Additionally, three banks—National Bank of Egypt, First Bank of Nigeria, and Coris Bank—were recognized as Financial Institutions of the Year based on the volume of trade finance facilities they have utilized.

The awards ceremony aimed to celebrate African business leaders and institutions who have achieved success and made significant contributions to the continent’s development.

