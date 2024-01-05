5 Richest black billionaires in Africa 2024

Africa is a continent filled with some of the most enterprising individuals and as such, has produced world-class businessmen.

Utilizing business models that navigate Africa’s unique economic ecosystem, many industrialists on the continent have managed to attain the status of ‘billionaire.’

However, when you look at Africa’s top billionaires there exists a substantial amount of people who don’t look African.

Business Insider Africa presents the richest black billionaires in Africa in 2024.

This list is courtesy of Forbes.

Black billionaires serve as powerful role models for black Africans.

While these white billionaires are technically African and have contributed immensely to the growth of the continent’s economy, they hardly represent the first image that comes to mind when you think of an African billionaire. Some of these billionaire’s ancestry can be traced outside the continent leaving room for contention when they are identified as African billionaires. With a black African, such contention holds no water, as merely seeing a black person is a massive tell sign of their African heritage. As a result, the importance of black billionaires in Africa lies in the image representation for young and aspiring African business people. Additionally, having black billionaires in Africa can be seen as a form of economic empowerment for historically marginalized communities. It signifies the potential for individuals with core African ancestry to overcome historical inequalities and succeed in the business world, contributing to the broader economic empowerment of Africa. Simply put, black billionaires serve as powerful role models for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals within the African community, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. With that said, below are the richest black billionaires in Africa in 2024. This list is courtesy of Forbes real-time billionaire index. Richest black billionaires in Africa 2024 Rank Name Net worth Country Industry 1. Dangote $9.8 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar 2. Abdulsamad Rabiu $6.0 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar 3. Mike Adenuga $3.1 billion Nigeria Telecom 4. Patrice Motsepe $2.4 billion South Africa Mining 5. Strive Masiyiwa $1.9 billion Zimbabwe Telecom Source: Business Insider Africa

