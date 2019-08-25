Jonathan Moyo’s book to expose ZEC

Prof Jonathan Moyo ✔@ProfJNMoyo POLL GHOST HAUNTS MNANGAGWA@Zimindependent 22 August 2019; excerpts from: EXCELGATE: How Zimbabwe’s 2018 presidential election was stolen

By Jonathan N. Moyo, published by Sapes Book, Harare, 2019

The Zimbabwe Independent said book the explains problems associated with Excel, efficient at protecting formulas and text from accidental corruption, but weak on security-related issues to keep sensitive information and data encrypted.

“It says the manipulation was done through V.23Bs — not V.11 forms — as the presidential constituency returns that are referred to in Section 110(3)(d) of the Electoral Act.” ZimInd said of the book.

