I’m Done With Zanu PF, If I Ever Rejoin My Family Will Disown Me- Jonathan Moyo

Former Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education Jonathan Moyo said he is done with Zanu PF and that if he rejoins the party his family will disown him.

He said this on Twitter whilst unpacking Letters To My Father, one of the two books that he is working on. Moyo said Letters To My Father is an academic memoir where he unravels state politics in Zimbabwe since King Lobengula and tells his father Melusi Job Mlevu his story since his brutal murder; especially his ordeal in the ZanuPF leadership ranks between 2000-05 and 2009-17. Below is Moyo’s explanation of what the book will be about:

On 22 January 1983 my father, Melusi Job Mlevu, was callously murdered in Tsholotsho by Gukurahundi soldiers & the CIO. They tortured him upon his arrest & in front of his family; got him to dig a shallow grave, tortured him again; pumped bullets into his body & buried him! One of the two books I’m working on, LETTERS TO MY FATHER, is an academic memoir in which I unravel state politics in Zim since King Lobengula & tell my father my story since his brutal murder; especially my ordeal in the ZanuPF leadership ranks between 2000-05 & 2009-17! “LETTERS TO MY FATHER” starts with the Nov 2017 coup. I tell my father untold things about the coup. I tell him that Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Shiri & others who sent soldiers to torture & murder him; also sent soldiers to come after me & my family but his spirit & God intervened! On the back of the 2017 violent coup whose casualties remain hidden, the stolen 2018 poll & the 1 Aug 2018 atrocities, I tell my father that last week’s Army massacres & Internet shutdown had the trappings of gukurahundi; with the same murderers in charge then, in charge now! I tell my father I regret I understood better after the damage had been done that by joining ZanuPF to change it; I risked having ZanuPF changing me. I assure him I’m done with ZanuPF & that my family will disown me if I ever again rejoin it in any disguise, shape or form!