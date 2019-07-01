Missing Malaysia’s MH370 plane location to be revealed in Harare today

The Centre the agenda of the briefing will be disclosing the location and helping the Malaysian government to recover Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 that went missing on March 8, 2014, en-route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing

The Media Centre in Harare has invited journalists to a media briefing today (Monday) to be addressed by Prophet Forgiveness Nyakuweka on the location of missing Malaysia airplane.

Journalists are expected to be seated by 1400hrs

The disappearance of Flight 370 has been dubbed one of the greatest aviation mysteries of all time.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau proposed initially that a hypoxia event was the most likely cause given the available evidence, although there has not been any consensus concerning this theory among investigators.

At various stages of the investigation, possible hijacking scenarios were considered, including crew involvement, and suspicion of the airplane’s cargo manifest; many unofficial theories have also been proposed by the media.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport’s final report from July 2018 was inconclusive, but highlighted Malaysian air traffic controllers’ failures to attempt to communicate with the aircraft shortly after its disappearance.