Man arrested for chasing after plane after missing his flight

London – A man who missed his flight at Dublin Airport has been arrested for running after the plane on the tarmac.

Witnesses say a man who appeared to be in his 20s broke through a door and ran toward the Ryanair plane, which was about to take off for Amsterdam.

The airport said in a statement that a man became “agitated” after he and a woman arrived at the gate too late for their flight. It said the man “broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.”

Irish police said they were called to the airport at about 7 a.m. (0600GMT) Thursday.

They said the man was taken to a Dublin police station.

AP