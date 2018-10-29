ZMF and MetBank launch new multi-purpose card

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) in collaboration with MetBank has rolled out an electronic multi-purpose membership card for miners.

The electronic card allows miners to avail loans from the bank, reported chronicle.co.zw. Members can access the card through their mobile devices.

Besides confirming membership, the card can be used to access mining equipment provided by the bank. Furthermore, cardholders can buy goods, pay bills and zipit transfers among other facilities.

ZMF membership card benefits

ZMF president Henrietta Rushwaya was quoted by the publication as saying that the ZMF membership card offers a number of benefits such as easing fuel shortages that have threatened to cripple the mining sector.

“We expect every member of our association across the country to be in possession of the card in order to enjoy the benefits. We have engaged service stations across the country that will supply fuel to our members.”

She applauded MetBank for supporting the mining sector by providing loans to acquire equipments. Recently, MetBank availed a $10m loan facility to support the small scale miners.

MetBank consumer banking divisional director Sarah Tembedza was quoted by the publication as saying that the mining sector was a critical source of foreign currency.

Metbank, formerly known as Metropolitan Bank of Zimbabwe, offers consumer, mortgage, corporate, credit, investment and international banking. Furthermore, it also offers trade finance and treasury services.