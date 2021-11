The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by two cents against the United States dollar to average 105.6896 against last week’s 105.6684 when it appreciated against the greenback for the first time this year.

A total of 980 bids were approved today and were allotted US$39.1 million with US$32.7 million going to large companies and the balance to small businesses.

Offers ranged from $100 to $125.

The Insider

