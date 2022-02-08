Zimbabwean bank workers give notice to strike after demanding salaries in US dollars

BANK workers in Zimbabwe have joined teachers in demanding US dollar salaries from their employers as the cost-of-living spikes.

Teachers in Zimbabwe stayed away from work on yesterday when the new school calendar opened, demanding about $540 (R8 328) in salaries in hard currency. Headmasters also stayed away from work, saying they are too incapacitated to report for work.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries noted that residential “rentals, bread and cereals, vegetables, meat as well as fuel remain the top inflation driver” products.

Bank workers have also given notice that they want to be paid in US dollars to cushion them against the continuing rise in the cost of living. They had scheduled a strike, but yesterday resolved to give “dialogue” a chance despite earlier disagreements over the issue with their employers.