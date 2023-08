The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $25 to average $4 542.311 to the United States dollar with the gap between the highest and lowest offers narrowing to only $55.

All the money on offer was taken up.

The local currency has weakened over the last two auctions after a rally that lasted more than five weeks.

Zimbabwe is holding elections in 22 days.

Source: ZimInside

