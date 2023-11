The Zimbabwe dollar today shed only $15.78 to average $5 790.0545 to the United States dollar despite inflation rising by nearly four percentage points to 21.6% this month.

Offers ranged from $5 785 to $5 820.

According to Zimpricecheck, the dollar has a buying rate of $7 000 and a selling rate of $8 000 on the black market

Source: ZimInsider

