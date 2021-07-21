Zim-dollar slightly eases against US-dollar

THE Zimbabwe dollar has slightly weakened to 85,63 against the United States dollar at this week’s foreign currency auction platform conducted yesterday.

Last Tuesday, the exchange rate at the auction was $85.50.

A total, US$46 million was allotted this week with the bulk of the allotment channelled towards raw material procurement followed by machinery and equipment.

A total of US$8,7 million was allocated to the Small to Medium Enterprises auction against US$37,3 million that was allocated to the main auction.

The main auction received a total of 402 bids from which 370 were accepted while 32 were disqualified.

The SMEs auction received 588 bids with 544 accepted and 44 disqualified.