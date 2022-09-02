WorldRemit partners with Hello Paisa to ease money transfers to Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe /African Media Agency (AMA)/-Leading international digital remittance companies WorldRemit and Hello Paisa, today announced a partnership to provide cash pickup services throughout Zimbabwe. This partnership, launched on 27 July 2022, enables Zimbabweans to collect remittances in US dollars at over 120 Hello Paisa payout locations across Zimbabwe.

This partnership allows the Zimbabwean diaspora to effortlessly send money back home and provides their loved ones the ability to receive and withdraw the funds through an extended cash pickup network in both rural and peri-urban areas.

Remittances from the Zimbabwean diaspora have been steadily growing in recent years. In 2021, money coming into Zimbabwe surpassed 2020’s impressive figure of USD $1.002 billion by 43% (USD $1.430 billion).1 According to a recent report from WorldRemit, as of 1 June 2022, users globally have sent nearly £170M GBP to Zimbabwe this year.

In an ongoing effort to make international money transfers accessible and affordable, this partnership will help facilitate payments from the Zimbabwean diaspora, who help contribute to the country’s growing economy. Thanks to the partnership with Hello Paisa, WorldRemit’s cash pick-up network has now grown to a total of over 640 locations across Zimbabwe.

Sayjil Magan, Managing Director at Hello Paisa expressed how pleased Hello Paisa is with the WorldRemit partnership. “With financial inclusion and driving the costs of remittances down as cornerstones of our vision, through this partnership, we believe that we will spare Zimbabwean recipients of remittances the hassle to travel long distances to collect their remittances as they will now have access to receive guaranteed US Dollars at any one of our 120 branches in Zimbabwe.”

Darryl Pietersen, Director Anglophone Africa at WorldRemit remarked on the milestone partnership, stating “We are pleased to be partnering with Hello Paisa, a trusted partner with years of experience processing remittances in the region. Zimbabwe is a prominent receive market in Southern Africa. This partnership allows both the Zimbabwean diaspora and recipients in Zimbabwe to send and receive remittances seamlessly, making financial processes for all as smooth as possible.”

Together, WorldRemit and Hello Paisa are improving financial inclusiveness and helping support economic growth by making it easier and quicker for Zimbabweans to collect funds. With real-time-transaction processing, and fee transparency, WorldRemit ensures the timely delivery of remittances.

Notes to Editors

Sources:

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Statement. https://www.rbz.co.zw/documents/mps/2022/Monetary-Policy-Statement-February-2022.pdf. Page 53, Table 7. February 2022

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of WorldRemit.

About Hello Paisa

Since 2014, Hello Paisa has been creating game-changing integrated consumer and business solutions. HelloPaisa is a leading remittance business enabling an affordable, simple, and secure way to send and receive money from all over the world with a presence in over 150 countries globally.

https://hellopaisa.co.za/

About WorldRemit

We’re a leading global payments company and, along with Sendwave part of Zepz, a group powering two global payments brands.

We disrupted an industry previously dominated by offline legacy players by taking international money transfers online – making them safer, faster and lower-cost. We currently send from 50 countries to recipients in 130 countries, operate in more than 5,000 money transfer corridors worldwide and employ over 1,200 people globally.

On the sending side, WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options, including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, United Kingdom, with regional offices around the world.

