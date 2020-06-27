We don’t take directives from Nick Mangwana – EcoCash

LEADING mobile financial services provider EcoCash says they are regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and naturally expect to receive any communication from there, not from the information Ministry.

This follows yesterday’s announcement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana, that Government has suspended all mobile based financial services including EcoCash and One Money.

EcoCash says it has over 10 million subscribers, the majority of whom do not have banking accounts. It urges the subscribers to perform all their normal lawful transactions calmly.

Read the following statement:

Meanwhile, a survey carried out Saturday morning by the Zimbabwe Voice showed that One Money was operating as usual.

The Government statement released last night had said the financial services had been shut down immediately. – Zimbabwe Voice